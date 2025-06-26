The BDMLR course will take place in Bridlington on august 9, from 9:30am until 5pm. Credit: BDMLR.

A unique opportunity to train as a Marine Mammal Medic is coming to Bridlington this summer—and places are now open for booking.

Hosted by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), this hands-on course is ideal for wildlife enthusiasts keen to help rescue stranded whales, dolphins, porpoises and seals along the Yorkshire coast. Once qualified, Marine Mammal Medics are able to attend live call-outs and assist with emergency rescues across the region.

The course includes an online learning element to be completed independently, followed by a practical “wet session” on the beach using life-sized models to simulate real-life rescue scenarios.

The in-person training on August 9 will take place at North Marine Promenade, Bridlington (YO15 2JB), with attendees asked to arrive by 9am for a 9:30am start.

The meeting point is the BDMLR trailer, marked at what3words location: ///neat.traps.ages.

Participants will need to bring their own dry or wetsuit, along with boots, gloves, and suitable outerwear for use when out of the water. Wetsuit boots are preferred, but any sturdy waterproof footwear will suffice. Lifejackets are provided as part of the course fee, but a £50 charge will apply if not returned.

Trainees should also bring a packed lunch and refreshments, although food and drink are available from nearby shops and cafes (nearest café at ///decreased.dairy.humans).

Parking is available along North Marine Drive.

The course runs from 9:30am until approximately 5pm, and successful attendees will receive a Marine Mammal Medic Handbook, photo ID card, certificate, badge, car stickers, and a one-year BDMLR membership including personal and public liability insurance.

Visit https://bdmlr.org.uk/course/bridlington-mmm-course-saturday-9-august-2025-wet-course-e to find out more and to book a place.