Bonfire Night 2019: Fireworks displays and events in the Scarborough area
Bonfire Night is just around the corner and the festivities are beginning early with displays this weekend.
1. Humble Bee Farm, Flixton - Saturday November 2
Brilliant Bonfire Night at Humble Bee Farm runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Tickets must be booked ahead - contact the farm.
2. Filey Lions - Saturday November 2
The annual Filey Lions bonfire and fireworks is at West Avenue car park. The bonfire starts at 6.15pm, lantern judging at 6.45pm and fireworks at 7pm.
3. Tipi Venue, Scarborough Open Air - Tuesday November 5
On Bonfire Night the Tipi venue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre will be open to the public for warm drinks and hot marshmallow - the perfect place to warm up after watching fireworks.
4. Cayton - Tuesday November 5
Cayton Parish Council stage a display at the McCain Sports Field. Entry to the ground from 5pm and fireworks start at 6.45pm.
