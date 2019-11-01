Bonfire Night 2019: Fireworks displays and events in the Scarborough area

Bonfire Night 2019: Fireworks displays an events in the Scarborough area.

Bonfire Night is just around the corner and the festivities are beginning early with displays this weekend.

Find a display near you from this list and enjoy some fantastic fireworks. Something missing? Email corinne.macdonald@jpimedia.co.uk with details of your event to be added to the list.

Brilliant Bonfire Night at Humble Bee Farm runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Tickets must be booked ahead - contact the farm.

1. Humble Bee Farm, Flixton - Saturday November 2

The annual Filey Lions bonfire and fireworks is at West Avenue car park. The bonfire starts at 6.15pm, lantern judging at 6.45pm and fireworks at 7pm.

2. Filey Lions - Saturday November 2

On Bonfire Night the Tipi venue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre will be open to the public for warm drinks and hot marshmallow - the perfect place to warm up after watching fireworks.

3. Tipi Venue, Scarborough Open Air - Tuesday November 5

Cayton Parish Council stage a display at the McCain Sports Field. Entry to the ground from 5pm and fireworks start at 6.45pm.

4. Cayton - Tuesday November 5

