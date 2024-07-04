Bricklington: The Bridlington Brickfest set to bring 'awesome displays' and 'fun activities' this summer

The event will take place on Saturday August 31, from 10am to 4pm at St John's Burlington Church. Photos courtesy of Google Maps/Sheffield Lego User Group.

Bricklington: The Bridlington Brickfest is brand new festival where visitors can create incredible models and enjoy awe-inspiring displays this summer.

The event will see a variety of different brick displayers and traders from across the UK congregate in Bridlington for the first event of its kind in the town.

Alongside the incredible displays and the chance to purchase bricks, visitors be able to take part and build their own brick creations.

There will also be a Brickbot Wars Arena, which will be a fantastic space for some robot fun to be had.

The Sheffield Lego User Group is one of the many visiting groups set to visit Bridlington for the event.

A spokesperson said: "For the first time, Sheffield Lego User Group is bringing a show to Bridlington.

“Bricklington: The Bridlington Brickfest is being hosted by and raising money for St. John's Burlington Church.

“There will be awesome displays by the club members, loads of fun activities plus specialist Lego traders to pick up a bargain or two from.”

The event will take place on Saturday August 31, from 10am to 4pm .

Advance tickets are available at £5 each of £18 for a family of 4. Proceeds from the event will be split between the church and the Fairy Bricks Charity.