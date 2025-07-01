Bridlington RNLI's fantastic 'Open Day' in 2024. Credit: RNLI/Mike Milner.

Bridlington RNLI volunteers are ready to welcome the public to their 2025 Open Day.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington Lifeboat has celebrated their open day (formerly known as flag day) on the last Saturday of July for over 50 years, and this year follows that trend.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, July 26 between 11am and 4pm at the Bridlington Lifeboat Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Taylor, Lifeboat Water Safety Officer, RNLI Bridlington said: “Open Day is the highlight of the year for both the public and the volunteer crew at Bridlington RNLI. It is a great opportunity to meet our community and visitors to the town. Without the support throughout the year, we simply would not be able to operate and it is the kind and continued support from the public that keeps us ready for service 24/7 every day”.

The public will be able to meet the lifeboat crew and the fundraisers to hear what it is like to be a volunteer for the RNLI, as well as see at close quarters the two lifeboats at the station, which are the Shannon class all-weather boat Antony Patrick Jones and the D class inshore lifeboat Ernie Wellings.

This year’s Open Day will feature all the favourites of previous years, including stands selling cakes, tombola, raffle, and entertainment from Bridlington Gold radio.

Both boats will be on display on the beach, come and have a brew with the crew, enjoy learning about what the crew do at the station with volunteer crew talks, plus the usual fun and games for all the family including welly wanging, throw-a-bag challenge, ready steady crew dress up challenge, and soak the crew. The Lord Mayor and Stormy Stan will officially open the proceedings.