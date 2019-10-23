Cayton youngsters design posters for McCain Firework display

Budding young artists from Cayton and Eastfield, Cayton Primary School, Rainbows and Brownies have all created posters in a competition to promote the McCain Fireworks Display.

The annual competition held by event organisers Cayton Parish Council sees youngsters submit posters in the hope they will be displayed around the village.

Florence Westwood's winning poster.

This year, a record 127 posters were entered and the judging was carried out by Helen Capps and Dawn Nisbet from McCain.

Dawn said: “The number of entries this year was astounding and the standard of posters in this year’s competition was fantastic. It was great to see all of the children’s imaginations on paper with drawings of fireworks and families having fun.

“At McCain, we want to help inspire and educate the next generation, so it’s wonderful to see local children using their creative skills through designing these posters.”

A W H Smith voucher has been awarded to each age group taking part, with Florence Westwood, aged 9, declared the winner.

The event posters will now be displayed around Cayton village to promote the firework display.

Cayton Parish Councillor, Rhona Liley, said: “The poster competition is a great way to get local children involved in the event and promote it at the same time. We hope to see you there on Tuesday November 5 for a spectacular fireworks display.”

The McCain Fireworks Display is on Tuesday November 5 at the McCain Sports Field (John Young Training Centre) on Church Lane, Cayton.

The event is free with entry from 5pm and the firework display will commence at 6.45pm.

Parking is £2. Light refreshments will be available and it is asked that no sparklers are used and that dogs are left at home.