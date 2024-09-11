Celebrate Heritage Open Days this weekend with free entry to Nunnington Hall and Rievaulx Terrace

Visitors walking towards the south front of the house at Nunnington Hall, North Yorkshire

This weekend, it’s free entry for everyone to Nunnington Hall and Rievaulx Terrace, both near Helmsley, as part of the nationwide Heritage Open Days, an annual celebration of England’s history and culture.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunning National Trust properties sit just nine miles apart in the beautiful rolling hills and picture-perfect landscape of the North Yorkshire countryside. It means they are perfectly situated for a double-visit and a relaxing day out.

Keith McKee, Welcome Manager for the National Trust across both locations, said: “It’s always great to be involved with Heritage Open Days. We’ve made the decision this year to also include Rievaulx Terrace, to encourage more people to experience an amazing asset of the National Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve seen an increase in visitor numbers to Rievaulx Terrace this year and the feedback is always so positive. Many people tell us it’s somewhere they wish they’d discovered sooner, so we thought we’d use this opportunity to open its doors for free to allow as many people as possible to visit.

Visitors walking past the Ionic Temple at Rievaulx Terrace, North Yorkshire. The temple was probably designed by Sir Thomas Robinson in the late 1750s.

At Nunnington Hall there’ll be a range of talks and tours across the weekend, as well as a conservation trail around the house, so with just a 15 minute drive between the locations, people can genuinely experience what Heritage Open Days is all about.”

Rievaulx Terrace is one of Yorkshire’s finest 18th-century landscape gardens. Visitors can take a stroll through the woods, then out onto the terrace, with its stunning views down over the Cistercian ruin of Rievaulx Abbey.

The Terrace is well known for its beautiful temple follies that dominate each end. At the southern end sits the rotunda Tuscan Temple and to the far northern end of the Terrace is the impressive Ionic Temple, which is open to visitors who can enjoy its painted ceilings and ornate furnishings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free entry days apply to Nunnington Hall from Friday 13 September to Sunday 15 September, and to Rievaulx Terrace on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.

Nunnington Hall, including its tea-room and tea garden, is open daily, from 10.30am until 5pm (last entry at 4.15pm). Rievaulx Terrace is open every Saturday and Sunday until Sunday 3 November, from 10.30am until 4pm.

For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall and www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rievaulx-terrace.

For more information on Heritage Open Days, go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk.