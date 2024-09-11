Celebrate Heritage Open Days this weekend with free entry to Nunnington Hall and Rievaulx Terrace
The stunning National Trust properties sit just nine miles apart in the beautiful rolling hills and picture-perfect landscape of the North Yorkshire countryside. It means they are perfectly situated for a double-visit and a relaxing day out.
Keith McKee, Welcome Manager for the National Trust across both locations, said: “It’s always great to be involved with Heritage Open Days. We’ve made the decision this year to also include Rievaulx Terrace, to encourage more people to experience an amazing asset of the National Trust.
We’ve seen an increase in visitor numbers to Rievaulx Terrace this year and the feedback is always so positive. Many people tell us it’s somewhere they wish they’d discovered sooner, so we thought we’d use this opportunity to open its doors for free to allow as many people as possible to visit.
At Nunnington Hall there’ll be a range of talks and tours across the weekend, as well as a conservation trail around the house, so with just a 15 minute drive between the locations, people can genuinely experience what Heritage Open Days is all about.”
Rievaulx Terrace is one of Yorkshire’s finest 18th-century landscape gardens. Visitors can take a stroll through the woods, then out onto the terrace, with its stunning views down over the Cistercian ruin of Rievaulx Abbey.
The Terrace is well known for its beautiful temple follies that dominate each end. At the southern end sits the rotunda Tuscan Temple and to the far northern end of the Terrace is the impressive Ionic Temple, which is open to visitors who can enjoy its painted ceilings and ornate furnishings.
The free entry days apply to Nunnington Hall from Friday 13 September to Sunday 15 September, and to Rievaulx Terrace on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.
Nunnington Hall, including its tea-room and tea garden, is open daily, from 10.30am until 5pm (last entry at 4.15pm). Rievaulx Terrace is open every Saturday and Sunday until Sunday 3 November, from 10.30am until 4pm.
For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall and www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rievaulx-terrace.
For more information on Heritage Open Days, go to www.heritageopendays.org.uk.
