Centre launches Taiko drumming workshops - how to get involved

Spaces are selling fast on the next Taiko drumming workshop that starts again at Pocklington Arts Centre on Saturday May 18.

Earlier this year the centre teamed up with the York-based Tengu School of Taiko to launch a new six-week Taiko drumming workshop.

Now the next course is about to begin and spaces are filling up fast.

Centre director Janet Farmer said: “Taiko Drumming has really hit the right note here, with our first ever six-week course proving to be incredibly popular with drummers of all ages and abilities.

“I took part in the Taiko drumming workshop we held to pilot the course, which was a complete sell-out, so I know first-hand just how energising, fun and popular this is.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the return of the Tengu School of Taiko but spaces are already selling fast so I would recommend that you book your place today.”

The course is suitable for beginners and improvers, aged 12 years and over. All equipment is provided.

Taiko drumming is an energetic Japanese performing art that has been an important part of Japanese culture for hundreds of years.

Taiko performances use different styles and sizes of Japanese drum (Wadaiko) which can be played in many different positions and ways.

Playing Taiko is not just about hitting a drum to make a sound. It involves body movement, balance, energy, stamina, co-ordination, self-control, self-awareness and unites mind, body and spirit akin to many martial arts.

Course leader Jared Hardwick said: “Everyone did really well on the last course, and had lots of fun learning the piece.

“Even those who started by saying 'they had no rhythm', were playing along well by the time we got to last few lessons.

“I think everyone liked the fact that it’s good exercise as well as a group effort.

“For the next course we will be learning a new piece. One which past participants can apply their skills, but is still suitable for complete beginners to get involved and experience this exciting style of Japanese drumming.”

The course takes place from Saturday May 18 to Saturday June 22, 10am-11.30am. The cost is £45 & £39 (concessions). Spaces limited.

For more information or to book your place call the box office on 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk