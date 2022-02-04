Chart toppers McFly to play live at the Bridlington Spa in July – find out how to buy tickets here
Chart-topping pop-rockers McFly are bringing their live show to Bridlington Spa in July, the venue has announced.
Following on from the recent announcement that The Enemy will bring their reunion tour to Bridlington Spa in September, McFly are the latest band to be announced for this year with more big names set to be revealed shortly.
A spokesperson at Bridlington Spa said: “With seven UK number one singles, five Top 10 albums, six sellout tours and 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly are without question one of the most significant British pop acts of the 21st Century.
“And the band behind such massive hits as All About You, Obviously, Star Girl, One For The Radio and Shine A Light are delighted to announce they will play a headline show in Bridlington on Saturday, July 16.”
Tickets for McFly on Saturday, July 16 (£45 plus booking fee) are now on sale to Bridlington Spa Membership holders.
General sale starts on Monday, February 7 at 9am.
Go to bridspa.com, call the box office on 01262 678258, or pop into the Spa for more details and to buy tickets.