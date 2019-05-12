Events at Sewerby - including classic car display and craft fair

A variety of events have been lined up at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, near Bridlington, for Sunday May 19.

The highlight will be the East Yorkshire Thoroughbred Car Club gathering, featuring many historic and classic vehicles on display, and to chat with their owners. The event will be in the Gardens from 11am to 4pm.

There will also be a craft fair from 11am to 4pm, with high quality hand made and bought-in crafts and gifts from a range of local traders.

Music will be provided at 2pm in the bandstand by Shamrock Experience (folk fusion) – a ceilidh band, playing taught dances, lively reels and jigs, mixed with pop, funk and rock.

In the zoo, feeding times will be 2pm for the lemurs; 2.15pm for the coatis; and 3pm for the penguins.

Facility manager Marie Gascoigne said: “We have put together an excellent programme of events for Sunday, 19 May, with something for everyone, from classic cars to local crafts and great music!”

For full details of admission charges, the house and gardens, the zoo and the café, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk where visitors can save ten per cent on admission prices by booking in advance.