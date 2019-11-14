Everything you need to know about Scarborough's Christmas Light Switch On this evening

Christmas Lights in Scarborough.

It marks the start of the new six-week 'Counting Down to Christmas' festival which brings street theatre, magic and other activities to he town centre to make Christmas Shopping more fun.

This is everything you need to know about tonight's event.

What is it?

The Christmas Light Switch On will see celebrities and entertainers in the town centre to light up Scarborough ahead of the festive period.

Music, magic and theatre performances will entertain spectators as they wait for the main event to take place.

Chris Gascoyne, best known for playing Peter Barlow in Coronation Street for the last 20 years, will be lighting up the town, joined on stage by Twinnie Lee Moore, a Yorkshire lass known for her acting work and now a rising country music star.

Other acts to appear will be Magic Mike, Clubland TV's Ryan Swain and Rachel Maneka.

The Spa's cast of Cinderella, the YMCA's cast of Jack and the Beanstalk and the Treasure Island cast from the Stephen Joseph Theatre will also perform.

Where is it?

In the town centre outside the Brunswick Shopping Centre.

What time does everything start?

The event runs from 4pm to 7.30pm.

The programme is as follows:

4pm - Performances begin

4.40pm Twinnie Lee Moore

5pm - Laser Light Show

5.10pm - Chris Gascoyne

5.30pm - Switch On

5.50pm - Twinnie Lee Moore

6.05pm - Competition announcements

6.10pm - Live music and performances

How much does it cost?

Attending the Light Switch On is free

Where can I park?

The council car parks on Castle Road, Falconers Road, Friarsway, King Street, North Terrace, St Nicholas Parade, St Thomas Street, Victoria Road, Westwood, and William Street will be free of charge.

The Brunswick Shopping Centre is also providing free parking in its multi-storey car park.

What else can I do?