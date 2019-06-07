Excitement grows as world famous wildlife exhibition is set to return to Yorkshire

Excitement is building for the return of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, which will be back for a third year in Yorkshire.

The exhibition will be held at the Treasure House in Beverley from Saturday June 22 to Saturday September 14.

The exhibition will be open on Sundays throughout its run.

On loan from the Natural History Museum in London, the exhibition will feature 100 awe-inspiring images, from fascinating animal behaviour to breathtaking wild landscapes.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture, and leisure, said : “This exhibition is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, and provides a truly global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights for more than 50 years.

“I am delighted that we are able to put on the exhibition again in Beverley to meet popular demand, and I hope that many more people will come to see it. It is always an enjoyable, educational, and thought provoking experience for visitors.”

The exhibition will be accompanied in the Treasure House by an exhibition of ‘Sculpting British Wildlife’ by Emma Stothard. Life-size wicker and wire animals by the renowned Yorkshire sculptor - some specially commissioned - will be taking over the Treasure House and mingling with the Gallery collection.

There will also be a programme of events for adults and children to accompany the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. A wide range of merchandise relating to the exhibition will also be on sale.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

The café in the Treasure House will be open throughout, as a perfect accompaniment to a visit.

The Treasure House, situated in Champney Road, Beverley, will be open :

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays : 9.30am – 5pm

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9.30am -8pm

Saturdays : 9am- 4pm

Sundays (during the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition only) : 10am-4pm