Experience your own Olympic adventure this summer at North Yorkshire Water Park

With the 2024 Paris Games now well underway, and Olympic fever sweeping the nation, many have been inspired to try their hand at the various sports that they’re seeing on their screens.

With multiple activities available both on land and on the water, North Yorkshire Water Park offers a wide range of Olympic-style activities all in one place and is the ultimate adventure destination for budding athletes to put their skills to the test.

Here are some of the Olympic activities that North Yorkshire Water Park has to offer:

· Archery – Put your bow and arrow skills to the test and master the ancient art of archery as you take on the targets and go for gold! Archery is a brand-new activity at NYWP and part of the new Adventure Wood alongside Axe Throwing and Low Ropes (These may not be Olympic sports but are still great fun!)

Archery at North Yorkshire Water Park

· Diving – Take the plunge and channel your inner Tom Daley as you dive off the iconic and newly refreshed Aquaparks, which offer a multitude of ways and areas to dive from, including a 5m and 7m platform. If you master the solo dive, why not partner with a friend to master the art of synchronization? Who knows, LA 2028 might just be around the corner!

· Running – The park is home to a beautiful and scenic 2.5k all-terrain lakeside track route for you to explore as you put your legs through their paces. If you don’t want to run alone, why not join us for parkrun and take on one of the UK’s most scenic routes?

· Climbing – Reach brave new heights with the 12-metre-high climbing wall. Whether it’s your first time climbing or you’re an experienced mountaineer, there are multiple routes with differing levels of difficulty to put everyone to the test and guarantee a thrill!

· Open Water Swimming – The River Seine may not be athlete ready, but the lakes at North Yorkshire Water Park certainly are, with the water quality being awarded as ‘excellent’ is the most recent examination. Why not challenge yourself and take on the 250m circuit and soak in the tranquil atmosphere. It’s not only a great physical exercise but also great for the mind and soul.

· Kayaking – Paddle your way across the beautiful lakes and see if you have what it takes to glide faster than your friends and family. The ‘sit on top’ kayaks are designed for easy access and all come with a comfortable back rest, so perfect for just enjoying the scenic views if speed isn’t your thing.

· Cycling – Team GB has had a strong start in cycling at this year’s games and if this has inspired you to get on your saddle, why not take on the all-terrain tracks at North Yorkshire Water Park and soak up the glorious views and peaceful surroundings?

· Sailing and Wind Surfing – These two activities will take a little longer to master but North Yorkshire Water Park has a team of qualified instructors to help get you started and give you the techniques and knowledge to harness the power of the wind to your best ability.

Whether it’s young children looking to replicate their favourite athletes or a group of friends in search for some healthy competition, North Yorkshire Water Park has all the facilities required to help reach your full potential and have a great day out in the process.

All these activities are guaranteed to work up an appetite, but budding athletes will be able to refuel at the Café @ North Yorkshire Water Park, which is open 7 days a week through the summer and serves an array of winning food and drink combinations.

General Manager, Gareth Davies, commented “The Olympics is one of these special occasions that brings everybody together to get behind their nation, and there’s no doubt that many will be inspired by the fantastic performances that we see in Paris this summer. We’d encourage anyone thinking about taking on these new sports to come along and give them a go under the safety and guidance of our trained instructors. You’re guaranteed to have a great time and who knows, you might just have a future gold medal within you!”