Farndale village hall opens with day of activities

Farndale residents are looking forward to the opening of its new village hall at Church Houses this Saturday (May 25).

The new building is the culmination of years of hard work, planning and fundraising by the committee, finally made possible by a grant from the Big Lottery, grants from other funders and donations from the community.

Anyone with a connection to Farndale is welcome to the opening of the new hall.

The formal opening ceremony will be at 2pm with events planned till the evening for residents, supporters, and others connected to Farndale.

A spokesman said: “The new hall ‘respects tradition but is looking to the future’ with a design which resembles a traditional barn on the outside sitting well in its rural location, while the inside is a 21st century venue.

“The main hall is a welcoming, flexible space for many uses and will include a large screen while the meeting room will host a community library. The building also includes eco features such as solar PV panels and rainwater harvesting.

“Forthcoming new activities in the hall will include yoga, keep fit, short mat bowls, courses on food hygiene, first aid, photography as well as all our existing activities.”