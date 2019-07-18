Filey Model Railway Show steams into town

Filey Model Railway Show takes place on Saturday July 20, at St John’s Church in West Avenue.

A spokesperson said: “There will be many working layouts with various interactive themes including Thomas The Tank Engine. Travel from Filey Station via Tweedale Lite, Petite Land, Ribbleton Moor, Byr-a-Cyrliog, Wadenhoe, South East London until you arrive at West Yard in 1960s London.

“The journey will take you through breathtaking scenery including inspiration from the Welsh Highlands to Ffestiniog. See the funfair, waterfalls and wintertime on the moors.

“There will be the opportunity to browse the stalls and model shop, and relax and enjoy the refreshments.”

It takes place from 10am to 4.30pm, and entry is by donation, with a suggested donation of £3 – people are asked to Gift Aid if possible – and children free.

All monies raised will go towards the 2020 Vision which involves making structural changes to St John’s Parish Centre.

This includes providing a new kitchen, toilet facilities and improved access, creating an environment which will enable the facilities to be used by the community for decades to come.