Final call for artists and performers for four festivals taking place Scarborough this summer

Organisers of four showcase festivals taking place in Scarborough later this year are making a final call for people to take part in the programme of art and live performances.

Scarborough Streets, Scarborough Fringe, Scarborough Art and Scarborough Extreme debuted last year and will return over the summer, with the latter extended to three days due to popular demand.

The Scarborough Fair, presented by North Yorkshire Council, opens with Scarborough Streets between May 30 and June 1.

Scarborough Fringe takes place between June 13 and 22, while Scarborough Art is being held from July 5 to August 3. Scarborough Extreme runs from July 12-14.

The Butterfly Project for Untangled Threads, by Helen Birmingham

These events form part of the 2025 Scarborough Fair Summer Season, with the Big Ideas by the Sea Festival added to the summer programme between May 16 and 30.

Julian Caddy, festival director of The Scarborough Fair, said: “The spotlight will once again shine on Scarborough this summer with four distinct festivals designed to captivate both residents and visitors alike.

“All provide an opportunity for people to promote their artworks, performances and activities, whether they are amateur or professional, have been doing this for years or are trying something out for the first time.

“We welcome applications from local people, those from further afield and indeed around the world.”

Beetlebug performing as part of Scarborough Fringe last year

Slots are filling up, but opportunities are still available for performers and artists wishing to take part in Scarborough Streets, Scarborough Fringe, Scarborough Art and Scarborough Extreme.

Both Scarborough Fringe and Scarborough Art are open access events, so anyone can take part or register as an event or venue.

Taking part requires a £20 registration fee, while registration for venues is free.

Participants who are Scarborough residents and live in postcode areas YO11, YO12, YO13 and YO14 can receive 50 per cent off the events charge. The deadline for registration is March 10.

Bursaries for people wanting to take part in Scarborough Fringe or Scarborough Art and for clubs, groups and providers interested in Scarborough Extreme are also available for those based in the YO11, YO12, YO13, YO14 postcodes, with the deadline of Monday (February 24).

Scarborough Streets is a commissioned street entertainment and performance festival in the town centre, with proposals also required by Monday.

Using venues across the town, Scarborough Art will feature a host of exhibitions, workshops and open studios, from paintings and sculpture to photography and printmaking.

Scarborough Fringe will feature theatre, music, comedy, spoken word and children’s shows, among other events, some of which may be found in unusual places.

For more information, visit the “Take Part” section of the website - www.scarboroughfair.uk - or email [email protected].