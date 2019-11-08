First details of the 2019 Scarborough Sparkle Christmas market announced

Skaters at Scarborough Sparkle 2018. Picture by Richard Ponter

The event is taking place from Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1.

The programme for the weekend includes stalls selling Christmas gifts and food produce, an ice rink, musical performances from a variety of choirs and bands, illuminated fairground rides and ticket giveaways for local attractions, experiences and theatres.

New for this year will be a ‘Meet Elsa, Anna and Olaf’ experience where the young (and not so young) will be able to have photos taken with the popular characters from Disney's Frozen.

One of the festive stalls at Scarborough Sparkle 2018. Picture by Richard Ponter

The inaugural Scarborough Sparkle last year attracted more than 26,500 people.

Stuart Clark, Scarborough Open Air Theatre Venue Manager said: “Scarborough Sparkle proved so popular last year that we committed to delivering a bigger event for 2020.

"Very soon we’ll be announcing the full programme of musical entertainment, which will be a perfect backdrop for a very special weekend, full of Christmas delights for all the family.”

Scarborough Sparkle will open from 4pm to 8pm on Friday November 29, 11am to 8pm on Saturday November 30 and 11am to 5pm on Sunday December 1.

Entry to the event is free although charges will apply fairground rides and ice skating, organisers recommend pre-booking to guarantee a skating session by calling Scarborough Open Theatre box office on 01723 818111 between 11am and 4pm.

A free Scarborough Sparkle White Shoreline Suncruiser bus will be in operation on the Saturday and Sunday to take people to the event.

It will operate from Eastfield to Peasholm via various locations, including Falsgrave and Scarborough town centre.

The timetable is available here.