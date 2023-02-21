What could be more romantic than indulging in a three course meal with a glass of wine at a restaurant overlooking the Yorkshire coastline with your partner? People are always looking for ways to spoil their significant other.

Whether it is the beach at Robin Hood’s Bay or the beautiful town of Whitby, these five restaurants offer stunning views and delicious food.

The experts at tourism experience, Route YC, have compiled a list of restaurants with gorgeous views to enjoy your stay along the Yorkshire coast. Treat your special person in your life to a romantic meal at one of these recommended restaurants.

Cod and Lobster. (Pic credit: Route YC)

The Victoria Hotel

Set in the picturesque fishing village of Robin Hood’s Bay, there are so many options to choose from at this restaurant with both informal and formal options on offer.

However, to take advantage of the best sea views, Route YC recommends eating in the Seaview Orangery and during the day, the space provides panoramic sea views, whereas at night you will be treated to a gorgeous sunset and star-lit skies.

Raven Hall. (Pic credit: Route YC)

If you are feeling bold in the cold, the cliff top garden and outside patio offers some of the best views on the North Yorkshire coast. Whichever time of the day you choose to visit, the Victoria Hotel serves delicious freshly prepared food by talented chefs, using the finest locally sourced ingredients.

White Lodge Restaurant

Every table in the restaurant Brasserie at White Lodge is treated to a gorgeous extensive view of Filey Bay. Both visitors to Filey and guests at the hotel can enjoy a seasonal menu created by talented chefs, using the highest quality ingredients with an effort to use local suppliers when possible.

The menu is also complemented with a well-presented wine list, with a selection of the best quality champagnes and pudding wines.

Raven Hall Hotel - The Panorama Restaurant

When dining at Raven Hall Hotel, you will enjoy unforgettable food and views. Located in Ravenscar, overlooking Robin Hood’s Bay, The Panorama Restaurant offers amazing views of the North Yorkshire coastline, as well as gorgeous home-made traditional food using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

You can indulge in delicious courses created by highly experienced chefs, whilst enjoying a picturesque spot of the beautiful sunset.

The Fisherman’s Wife

In the beautiful seaside town of Whitby, this light and airy restaurant offers an extensive range of seafood dishes, including fish and chips.

You can enjoy some of the best views in Whitby while tucking into high quality, locally sourced produce.

The Cod and Lobster

This cosy pub is located in a beautiful venue by the sea front in Staithes, a small traditional fishing village in the borough of Whitby.