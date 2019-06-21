Flamborough Dog Show - here's everything you need to know

The area's top dogs will be looking to claim a host of fun titles as Flamborough Pre School's Dog Show on Sunday.

The event will take place at its usual venue, the village green, on Sunday. Pet registration will begin at noon and close at 1.30pm prompt.

Categories include best trick, best fancy dressed dog and saddest eyes.

There will also be a car boot, table top stalls, bouncy castle,steam train rides, face painting, lots of children’s entertainment and other stalls for all thefamily to enjoy.

There is also a raffle and tombola with many great prizes on offer. Hot and cold refreshments will be available to purchase in the WI Hall from noon onwards.