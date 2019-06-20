Free day for you and the kids at Moors National Park Centre

A new free one-day event at Danby will help families kick off the summer holidays with tasters of the outdoor activities on offer as well as highlighting the developments that are bringing to life the heritage that lies within the North York Moors National Park.

Escape to the Moors, which takes place on Sunday July 21 at the Moors National Park Centre, will showcase the visitor-oriented developments that are being put in place to help people find out how beauty spots such as Rosedale and Beck Hole have been shaped by the past, particularly the impact of ironstone mining back in the Victorian era.

The day will also give families a taste of the related activities and attractions that help reimagine the National Park as a land of iron. For instance visitors will be able to ride on one of the Grosmont velocipedes, the wooden vehicles that were similar to those used on the railways during the ironstone mining period.

Alternatively they can head to the archaeology dig play area to discover more about the Moors & Valleys Young Archaeologists’ Club; enter a pop-up replica of a mine created by Skinningrove’s Cleveland Ironstone Mining Museum; or learn more about the ironstone dyed artefacts by Cleveland Fibre Arts.

Going even further back in time, one of the country’s leading re-enactment groups Rosa Mundi will bring to life the 15th century War of the Roses’ period.

Meanwhile those with plenty of energy can have a go at sports such as archery courtesy of the Whitby Company of Archers or choose one of 12 routes to scale a climbing tower provided by Teesoutdoors.

Sally Ann Smith curator for the North York Moors National Park’s Inspired by…gallery explains: “The event will be a great opportunity to showcase how we’re helping visitors connect the past with the present – whether it’s the landscape or an element of nature they’re enjoying, or an attraction such as the steam railway.”