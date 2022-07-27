Escape Room Scarborough will host a free gin-tasting day featuring gin from Wicstun Distillery

Escape Room Scarborough, the live escape-room experience where participants are “locked” in a room, and have a limited time to solve a series of puzzles, riddles and clues to enable them to successfully complete their chosen adventure and ‘escape’ the room, will hold a free gin tasting event on Thursday July 28.

In conjunction with new local craft distillery, Wicstun Distillery, guests will be able to sample a range of spirits, including the brand new Scarborough Gin and the Caribbean-inspired Mistry Brew, each in one of the specially themed Escape Rooms, ranging from Sir Winston Churchill's private office to a fortune teller's parlour and a pirate ship.

Neil Arnott said: "We would be delighted if people would attend to taste some fantastic local produce in unique surroundings."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you escape before the time is up?

The free gin tasting event takes place at Escape Room Scarborough, 2 Vernon Road, on Thursday July 28 from 2pm to 9pm.