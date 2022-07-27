Escape Room Scarborough, the live escape-room experience where participants are “locked” in a room, and have a limited time to solve a series of puzzles, riddles and clues to enable them to successfully complete their chosen adventure and ‘escape’ the room, will hold a free gin tasting event on Thursday July 28.
In conjunction with new local craft distillery, Wicstun Distillery, guests will be able to sample a range of spirits, including the brand new Scarborough Gin and the Caribbean-inspired Mistry Brew, each in one of the specially themed Escape Rooms, ranging from Sir Winston Churchill's private office to a fortune teller's parlour and a pirate ship.
Neil Arnott said: "We would be delighted if people would attend to taste some fantastic local produce in unique surroundings."
The free gin tasting event takes place at Escape Room Scarborough, 2 Vernon Road, on Thursday July 28 from 2pm to 9pm.