Go behind the scenes at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway this bank holiday weekend

Have you ever wondered what it takes to run a steam train, operate a signal box or how a locomotive works? Wonder no more, as the North Yorkshire Moors Railway is set to reveal what goes on behind the scenes.

During the first Bank Holiday weekend of May 4 to May 6 the railway will once again open its doors and invite the public to learn about the inner workings of a heritage railway, as well as quirky demonstrations and a sneak peek behind usually closed doors.

Paul Middleton, spanner in hand

At Pickering station visitors will be able to see what goes on inside the carriage and wagon workshop, headed up by manager Kieran who is starring in series two of The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard.

The archive and education departments will also be producing an exhibition showcasing 50 Years of Steam at the NYMR. Short brake van rides utilising the lass 08 shunters, will take you along the railway line to New Bridge and back.

Visitors to Levisham station will be treated to signal box tours and at Goathland station there will be talks on its history including information about the Pelton Wheel. Hull & Barnsley Stock Fund will open up its carriages to show how it is progressing on the restoration work and find out about the vital repair work needed to bridges located on the approach to the station.

Peter Whittaker makes sures the locomotives look their best

At Grosmont, the operating hub of the railway, there will be the chance to walk through the repair shop and running shed to get a first-hand insight into the work being carried out on the locomotives. Enjoy some raw power as you watch demonstrations of the 45-ton capacity 1920s steam powered crane.

During the event visitors can also see the Q6 locomotive 63395, which has taken a trip down memory lane and received a makeover which has restored it to its original look – dating back more than 100 years.

Originally, the Q6 was an unglamorous freight workhorse that plied the tracks of the north east of England for 50 years. Remarkably, along with the class J27s, it was one of the very few pre-grouping steam locomotives to survive right up to the end of steam on British Railways.

Paul Middleton, head of traction and rolling stock at the North Yorkshire Moor Railway and star of The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard, said: “The railway welcomes more than 350,000 visitors each year so to have an event that allows members of the public the chance to see what goes on behind the scenes, and all the hard work our volunteers put in on a daily basis, is fantastic.“We look forward to seeing lots of families at the railway for a fun bank holiday weekend and we’re sure they’ll no doubt learn a thing or two as well.”

For more information or to pre-book tickets visit please visit nymr.co.uk