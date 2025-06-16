IN PICTURES: 17 amazing photos as hundreds flood Bridlington for epic Race the Waves weekend

Bridlington’s south beach was transformed into a spectacular showcase of vintage speed, imaginative flair, and community celebration over the weekend (June 14-15).

With perfect blue skies overhead and the sea breeze rolling in, thousands gathered for a beloved annual event: Race the Waves and the Bridlington Steampunk Weekend.

Visit here to see our photo gallery for the Steampunk event.

Petrolheads and beachgoers alike were treated to the thunderous sight and sound of classic cars, motorcycles, hot rods, and home-built marvels tearing down a makeshift track carved by the tide.

Check out the incredible photos below!

1 . Bridlington's Race the Waves 2025 Spectators eagerly watching the race unfold. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Bridlington's Race the Waves 2025 Setting off the cars! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Bridlington's Race the Waves 2025 Sand was scattered everywhere as the cars got off to a flying start! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Bridlington's Race the Waves 2025 Preparing to start the race. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales