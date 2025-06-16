Checkout the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: 17 amazing photos as hundreds flood Bridlington for epic Race the Waves weekend

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jun 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 13:22 BST
Here’s a selection of fantastic photos as the annual Race the Waves weekend took over Bridlington with retro flare.

Bridlington’s south beach was transformed into a spectacular showcase of vintage speed, imaginative flair, and community celebration over the weekend (June 14-15).

With perfect blue skies overhead and the sea breeze rolling in, thousands gathered for a beloved annual event: Race the Waves and the Bridlington Steampunk Weekend.

Visit here to see our photo gallery for the Steampunk event.

Petrolheads and beachgoers alike were treated to the thunderous sight and sound of classic cars, motorcycles, hot rods, and home-built marvels tearing down a makeshift track carved by the tide.

Check out the incredible photos below!

Spectators eagerly watching the race unfold.

1. Bridlington's Race the Waves 2025

Spectators eagerly watching the race unfold. Photo: Richard Ponter

Setting off the cars!

2. Bridlington's Race the Waves 2025

Setting off the cars! Photo: Richard Ponter

Sand was scattered everywhere as the cars got off to a flying start!

3. Bridlington's Race the Waves 2025

Sand was scattered everywhere as the cars got off to a flying start! Photo: Richard Ponter

Preparing to start the race.

4. Bridlington's Race the Waves 2025

Preparing to start the race. Photo: Richard Ponter

