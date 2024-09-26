IN PICTURES: 17 fantastic photos of Filey Kite Festival as it emerges from sea fret

The free event, organised by North Yorkshire Council and the Northern Kite Group, was held at Filey Brigg Country Park.

Featuring some of the UK’s best kite flyers, the festival showcased some of the brightest and most extravagant kites which in previous years have included clownfish, huge pandas, octopus, and snakes.

This year, for the first time, the event included a food festival with a variety of stalls selling the best that Yorkshire has to offer.

The weather, as unpredictable as ever, meant conditions were difficult; however the festival continued and put on a fantastic show. Although the sea fret created a dramatic atmosphere, the spectacle of the huge kites was still awe-inspiring.

1 . Filey Kite Festival The murky weather created an eerie and exciting atmosphere. Photo: Andrew Clarkson

2 . Filey Kite Festival Sea creatures flying high on the wind! Photo: Danni Marie

3 . Filey Kite Festival The size of the kites created an awesome spectacle. Photo: Babs Bateman

4 . Filey Kite Festival Raincoats were needed but the weather didn't dampen any spirits! Photo: Danni Marie