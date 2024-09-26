Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
IN PICTURES: 17 fantastic photos of Filey Kite Festival as it emerges from sea fret

By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:41 BST
Filey Kite Festival was at the mercy of the Autumn weather, however thick sea fret and rain showers didn’t dampen the spirits of the hundreds of visitors.

The free event, organised by North Yorkshire Council and the Northern Kite Group, was held at Filey Brigg Country Park.

Featuring some of the UK’s best kite flyers, the festival showcased some of the brightest and most extravagant kites which in previous years have included clownfish, huge pandas, octopus, and snakes.

This year, for the first time, the event included a food festival with a variety of stalls selling the best that Yorkshire has to offer.

The weather, as unpredictable as ever, meant conditions were difficult; however the festival continued and put on a fantastic show. Although the sea fret created a dramatic atmosphere, the spectacle of the huge kites was still awe-inspiring.

The murky weather created an eerie and exciting atmosphere.

1. Filey Kite Festival

The murky weather created an eerie and exciting atmosphere. Photo: Andrew Clarkson

Sea creatures flying high on the wind!

2. Filey Kite Festival

Sea creatures flying high on the wind! Photo: Danni Marie

The size of the kites created an awesome spectacle.

3. Filey Kite Festival

The size of the kites created an awesome spectacle. Photo: Babs Bateman

Raincoats were needed but the weather didn't dampen any spirits!

4. Filey Kite Festival

Raincoats were needed but the weather didn't dampen any spirits! Photo: Danni Marie

