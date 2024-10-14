IN PICTURES: Bridlington's Bondville Model Village ready for Halloween with spooky decor and fun half-term events

One of Bridlington’s most popular attractions has been transformed into a haunted wonderland for Halloween. Visitors will find spooky surprises at every turn as well as being able to pick and purchase pumpkins right on-site. There is also a Halloween-themed quiz for all ages, where new miniatures are hidden throughout the village.

What to expect during your visit this October:

Bring the kids for face painting fun on October 18 from 1:30 PM to 3:30pm and October 31 from 3pm to 5pm. Delicious Food and Drinks: Enjoy a selection of hot and cold food and drinks available at the kiosk, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options to cater to all dietary needs.

Exclusive Discount Voucher: Each visitor will receive a discount voucher for Bondville Model Village, valid for redemption before the end of the year.

Rachel Hill, owner of Bondville Model Village, said: “This is the first time Bondville has stayed open all year and so we are very keen to get the word out!

“Our pumpkin patch is very unique and it will not be as overwhelming as some other attractions can be. Locally sourced pumpkins will be placed around the village and families will be able to select them and then carve them on-site or take them away with them.

“We have our famous little Bondville miniatures and these are Halloween-themed, nothing is overly inflated and the focus as always is on good old-fashioned family fun.

“Visitors can come now and throughout the rest of October to pick their own pumpkins. There will be late openings until 7pm on October 26 and 31, where the village will be lit up for the first time ever!

“We have a beautiful and intimate venue space where we will be delivering pumpkin painting on October 19 and 26. Guests will have free entry into the village, a pumpkin and all the things they will need to produce their creative masterpiece, not forgetting one of our luxury drinks hot drinks such as baileys hot chocolate, a glass of wine or prosecco or a good old cup of tea in a china cup and saucer.

“One of the things I am very proud to offer are opening times to suit families who may not like all the fuss. On Monday morning and Friday afternoon (half term) there will be no music, no characters or lights and so it will feel calmer and be inclusive to anyone who may have additional needs or who would just prefer to visit when it is quieter.

“Our tea room can be used without having to pay entry to the village and we will be serving our famous breakfasts, followed by homemade soups, pies, cakes and not forgetting home-baked scones with clotted creams and afternoon teas.

“We also serve the most lovely charcuterie toppers and charcuterie afternoon tea in a china teacup and saucer. keeping our miniature theme in all we do with delicate cakes and presentation at the forefront all the time.

“Once Halloween is done we are onto Christmas and I cannot wait to dress the village with 12th scale santas, nutcrackers and wreaths!”

Bondville Model Village will be open throughout Autumn and Winter from Wednesday to Sunday, with breakfast starting at 9:30am and village entry at 10:00am.

The attraction will be open seven days during the half-term week commencing October 28.

Visit https://visitbondville.com/bondville-model-village/ for more information.

