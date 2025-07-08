Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Here's 17 fantastic photos from the Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival

By Claudia Bowes
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:38 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 14:34 BST
Here is a selection of photos, full of retro fun, taken at the annual Vintage Festival held in the charming Old Town of Bridlington.

The free to attend Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival Day provided plenty of entertainment for visitors on Sunday (July 6).

People donned their best outfits for the occasion, delivering a taste of the past at the event, and a downpour in the morning did not spoil proceedings.

There were stalls to peruse, a warm welcome from businesses, and live music on the Brid Gold stage located on Gordon Road – including the Coastal Voices choir – and at other sites on High Street.

Having a fun dance!

1. Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival

Having a fun dance! Photo: Richard Ponter

Time for tea with Wayne and Wendy.

2. Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival

Time for tea with Wayne and Wendy. Photo: Richard Ponter

Sheltering from the rain.

3. Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival

Sheltering from the rain. Photo: Richard Ponter

The rain pours!

4. Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival

The rain pours! Photo: Richard Ponter

