IN PICTURES: Here's 17 fantastic photos from the Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival

The free to attend Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival Day provided plenty of entertainment for visitors on Sunday (July 6).

People donned their best outfits for the occasion, delivering a taste of the past at the event, and a downpour in the morning did not spoil proceedings.

There were stalls to peruse, a warm welcome from businesses, and live music on the Brid Gold stage located on Gordon Road – including the Coastal Voices choir – and at other sites on High Street.

Check out the photos below!

1 . Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival Having a fun dance! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival Time for tea with Wayne and Wendy. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Bridlington Old Town Vintage Festival Sheltering from the rain. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales