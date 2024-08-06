IN PICTURES: Here's 21 beautiful photos of Bridlington's Sewerby Hall in the summer sun

From the bustling zoo full of exciting animals, to the picturesque gardens surrounding the historic house, Sewerby Hall is the place to be this summer.
With a number of interesting exhibitions within the house and a beautiful cafe to refuel, Sewerby Hall is a great day out for all the family.
1. Summer at Sewerby Hall
The Sewerby Hall Gardens are open from 9:30am until 5pm throughout summer. Photo: Marisa Cashill
2. Summer at Sewerby Hall
Feeding time for the penguins! Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Summer at Sewerby Hall
There are a number of weird and wonderful animals to learn about at Sewerby Hall's zoo. Photo: Marisa Cashill
4. Summer at Sewerby Hall
This alpaca is enjoying the shade on a hot day. Photo: Marisa Cashill
