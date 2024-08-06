Check out the photos below!Check out the photos below!
Check out the photos below!

IN PICTURES: Here's 21 beautiful photos of Bridlington's Sewerby Hall in the summer sun

By Claudia Bowes
Published 6th Aug 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 17:11 BST
Take a look at our selection of sunny photos taken at the Sewerby Hall, which is full of fun things to do this summer.

From the bustling zoo full of exciting animals, to the picturesque gardens surrounding the historic house, Sewerby Hall is the place to be this summer.

Find out what is on over the summer holidays here.

With a number of interesting exhibitions within the house and a beautiful cafe to refuel, Sewerby Hall is a great day out for all the family.

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/ for more information.

The Sewerby Hall Gardens are open from 9:30am until 5pm throughout summer.

1. Summer at Sewerby Hall

The Sewerby Hall Gardens are open from 9:30am until 5pm throughout summer. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Feeding time for the penguins!

2. Summer at Sewerby Hall

Feeding time for the penguins! Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
There are a number of weird and wonderful animals to learn about at Sewerby Hall's zoo.

3. Summer at Sewerby Hall

There are a number of weird and wonderful animals to learn about at Sewerby Hall's zoo. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
This alpaca is enjoying the shade on a hot day.

4. Summer at Sewerby Hall

This alpaca is enjoying the shade on a hot day. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sewerby HallBridlington
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice