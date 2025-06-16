IN PICTURES: Photos of incredible costumes spotted at Bridlington's Steampunk weekend

The Bridlington Steampunk weekend, running alongside Race the Waves, also drew crowds into a world of Victorian futurism, alternative history, and theatrical flair.

Visit here to see our photo gallery from this year’s Race the Waves event.

This year is the fifth time the event has taken place at Bridlington Spa, with visitors also making their way to the beach to enjoy the blue skies and sunshine.

Bridlington Free Press photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture some spectacular images from the event.

Check out the fantastic photos below!

1 . Bridlington's Steampunk weekend 2025 Andy Noble at the event. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Bridlington's Steampunk weekend 2025 Mark and Dawn have fun! Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales