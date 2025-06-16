Check out the photos below!placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Photos of incredible costumes spotted at Bridlington's Steampunk weekend

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 13:22 BST
Here is a selection of people decked out in intricate and eye-catching outfits as hundreds visited Bridlington for a special Steampunk themed event.

The Bridlington Steampunk weekend, running alongside Race the Waves, also drew crowds into a world of Victorian futurism, alternative history, and theatrical flair.

Visit here to see our photo gallery from this year’s Race the Waves event.

This year is the fifth time the event has taken place at Bridlington Spa, with visitors also making their way to the beach to enjoy the blue skies and sunshine.

Bridlington Free Press photographer Richard Ponter went along to capture some spectacular images from the event.

Andy Noble at the event.

Andy Noble at the event. Photo: Richard Ponter

Mark and Dawn have fun!

Mark and Dawn have fun! Photo: Richard Ponter

Striking a pose!

Striking a pose! Photo: Richard Ponter

Keran and Mark take a break in the sun.

Keran and Mark take a break in the sun. Photo: Richard Ponter

