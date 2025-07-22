IN PICTURES: Scarborough's Old Parcels Office transported to magical underwater world with two new exhibitions

The two exhibitions, names ‘Creatures Of The Deep’ and ‘Beneath The Surface: Exploring the Underwater World in Pictures’ opened on July 19, and will be running concurrently at the venue until August 10.

‘Creatures of the Deep’, which is shown in the following photos, is a vibrant, family-friendly exhibition of fantastical sea creatures, co-created by six local artists and six community groups.

Inspired by the strange and beautiful life beneath the waves, this playful sculptural installation brings together work by diverse participants from across Scarborough in a celebration of creativity, community, and imagination.

‘Beneath The Surface: Exploring the Underwater World in Pictures’ displays incredible underwater photographs that were taken by members of the Scarborough Sub Aqua Club, showcasing marine life both local and exotic.

This fascinating exhibition invites visitors to discover the hidden beauty of life beneath the ocean’s surface — from the Yorkshire Coast to the reefs of the Red Sea and beyond.

Both exhibitions have been supported by the Scarborough Art project.

Visit https://www.oldparcelsoffice.org/ for more information on the exhibitions.

Check out the mesmerising photos below!

Bobby Hick, one of the six artists helping with the installation of artwork ahead of the opening.

The colours are incredible.

The project has been supported by Scarborough Fair and SEA LIFE Scarborough, who offered participating groups special visits to the aquarium to inspire their creations with close-up encounters of marine creatures.