Check out photos below!Check out photos below!
Check out photos below!

IN PICTURES: Spooktacular half-term Halloween activities launched at North Yorkshire Water Park

By Claudia Bowes
Published 10th Oct 2024, 12:26 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 12:27 BST
Calling all boys and ghouls! North Yorkshire Water Park has a number of exciting Halloween activities to enjoy this October half-term.

North Yorkshire Water Park is encouraging local families to dive into a spooktacular lineup of activities this half-term, perfect for embracing the Halloween spirit!

Running from October 26 – November 3, here’s what North Yorkshire Water Park has in store:

  • Daily Pumpkin Carving Workshops: Kids can get creative in a magical woodland setting, carving their own pumpkins.
  • Spooky Archery and Axe Throwing: Test your aim against Halloween-themed targets!
  • Free Pumpkin Trail: Explore the scenic lakeside and hunt for hidden pumpkins, with a prize draw at the finish.
  • Halloween Treats and New Sunday Carvery: Warm up with pumpkin soup, Halloween-themed treats, and a delicious new Sunday Carvery.

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re delighted that Halloween has fallen perfectly with the half-terms holidays this year as it’s allowed us to get create and offer even more activities for families and friends to enjoy.

"We love coming up with new ways to provide unique adventures and we’re really looking forward to hosting these half-term Halloween events for the local community. It’s a great opportunity for families to come together, enjoy some creative activities, and get into the Halloween spirit!

"The staff at North Yorkshire Water Park will be getting in the spooky mood by dressing up in Halloween costumes and we encourage everyone visiting to join in on the fun!"

Visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk for more information.

Visitors can try their hand throwing axes at pumpkins, adding an extra element of spooky excitement to the festivities.

1. Spooktacular half-term at North Yorkshire Water Park

Visitors can try their hand throwing axes at pumpkins, adding an extra element of spooky excitement to the festivities. Photo: North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
Available to book from Saturday 26th October and running until Sunday 3rd November, children aged 4 to 16 can join the daily Pumpkin Carving sessions held at 10am and 2pm each day.

2. Spooktacular half-term at North Yorkshire Water Park

Available to book from Saturday 26th October and running until Sunday 3rd November, children aged 4 to 16 can join the daily Pumpkin Carving sessions held at 10am and 2pm each day. Photo: North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
These brand new and interactive workshops allow kids to pick their own pumpkins in Adventure Wood before carving them in the specially decorated bushcraft area.

3. Spooktacular half-term at North Yorkshire Water Park

These brand new and interactive workshops allow kids to pick their own pumpkins in Adventure Wood before carving them in the specially decorated bushcraft area. Photo: North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
North Yorkshire Water Park are also hosting a free Pumpkin Trail around the lake. Families can take a stroll around the scenic water’s edge whilst keeping an eye out for hidden pumpkins.

4. Spooktacular half-term at North Yorkshire Water Park

North Yorkshire Water Park are also hosting a free Pumpkin Trail around the lake. Families can take a stroll around the scenic water’s edge whilst keeping an eye out for hidden pumpkins. Photo: North Yorkshire Water Park

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:North Yorkshire Water Park
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice