IN PICTURES: Spooktacular half-term Halloween activities launched at North Yorkshire Water Park

North Yorkshire Water Park is encouraging local families to dive into a spooktacular lineup of activities this half-term, perfect for embracing the Halloween spirit!
Running from October 26 – November 3, here’s what North Yorkshire Water Park has in store:
- Daily Pumpkin Carving Workshops: Kids can get creative in a magical woodland setting, carving their own pumpkins.
- Spooky Archery and Axe Throwing: Test your aim against Halloween-themed targets!
- Free Pumpkin Trail: Explore the scenic lakeside and hunt for hidden pumpkins, with a prize draw at the finish.
- Halloween Treats and New Sunday Carvery: Warm up with pumpkin soup, Halloween-themed treats, and a delicious new Sunday Carvery.
Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re delighted that Halloween has fallen perfectly with the half-terms holidays this year as it’s allowed us to get create and offer even more activities for families and friends to enjoy.
"We love coming up with new ways to provide unique adventures and we’re really looking forward to hosting these half-term Halloween events for the local community. It’s a great opportunity for families to come together, enjoy some creative activities, and get into the Halloween spirit!
"The staff at North Yorkshire Water Park will be getting in the spooky mood by dressing up in Halloween costumes and we encourage everyone visiting to join in on the fun!"
Visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk for more information.
