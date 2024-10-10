IN PICTURES: Spooktacular half-term Halloween activities launched at North Yorkshire Water Park

North Yorkshire Water Park is encouraging local families to dive into a spooktacular lineup of activities this half-term, perfect for embracing the Halloween spirit!

Running from October 26 – November 3, here’s what North Yorkshire Water Park has in store:

Gareth Davies, General Manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “We’re delighted that Halloween has fallen perfectly with the half-terms holidays this year as it’s allowed us to get create and offer even more activities for families and friends to enjoy.

"We love coming up with new ways to provide unique adventures and we’re really looking forward to hosting these half-term Halloween events for the local community. It’s a great opportunity for families to come together, enjoy some creative activities, and get into the Halloween spirit!

"The staff at North Yorkshire Water Park will be getting in the spooky mood by dressing up in Halloween costumes and we encourage everyone visiting to join in on the fun!"

Visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk for more information.

Visitors can try their hand throwing axes at pumpkins, adding an extra element of spooky excitement to the festivities.

Available to book from Saturday 26th October and running until Sunday 3rd November, children aged 4 to 16 can join the daily Pumpkin Carving sessions held at 10am and 2pm each day.

These brand new and interactive workshops allow kids to pick their own pumpkins in Adventure Wood before carving them in the specially decorated bushcraft area.

North Yorkshire Water Park are also hosting a free Pumpkin Trail around the lake. Families can take a stroll around the scenic water's edge whilst keeping an eye out for hidden pumpkins.