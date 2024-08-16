Join us for the 10th annual charity Classic Car Show at Langlands Garden Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe will be the bank holiday backdrop for a weekend of classic cars and fundraising with the Weighton Wolds Rotary Club’s 10th Annual Charity Classic Car Show taking place on Sunday, August 25, and Monday, August 26, in aid of York Against Cancer, a local charity that funds vital cancer services.

The new British Garden Centres store is the venue for a spectacular two-day event showcasing over 200 classic cars each day. Get ready to marvel at a diverse array of automobiles, from the pre-war elegance of a Wolsey Hornet to the iconic charm of an Austin London Taxi. Modern-day classics like the Ford Capri and Morris Minors will also be on display with the event presenting a unique opportunity to meet and chat with passionate classic car enthusiasts from across East, West, and South Yorkshire.

As well as the classic cars, visitors can enjoy the rebranded Langlands Garden Centre with delicious treats at the Gardener's Retreat restaurant, from hearty breakfasts to light lunches and afternoon teas. Explore the vibrant plant area, discover stylish garden furniture, and find unique gifts for every occasion. With ample free parking, wheelchair accessibility, and even coach-friendly facilities, Langlands Garden Centre offers a welcoming experience for everyone.

Entry to the Classic Car Show is free, with all donations going directly to York Against Cancer. You can also take a chance on winning fantastic prizes in our exciting raffle. Your contribution will help fund crucial cancer services, making a real difference in the lives of those affected by this disease. Visit their website at https://www.facebook.com/yorkagainstcancer to learn more about their important work.

The Weighton Wolds Rotary Club is proud of its commitment to giving back to the community. Since the first Classic Car Show in 2014, the event has grown exponentially, attracting over 1,000 visitors and raising an impressive £25,000 for various charities. Last year alone, the show saw remarkable success, raising over £5,000 to support worthy causes.

James Ducker, Events Manager at British Garden Centres said: “Whether you're a car enthusiast or simply looking for a fun family outing over the Bank Holiday weekend, the 10th Annual Charity Classic Car Show at Langlands Garden Centre promises something for everyone.”