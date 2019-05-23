King of the keyboards Howard Beaumont prepares for 32nd season at Scarborough Spa

Howard Beaumont’s popular coffee dances at Scarborough Spa will take place on a new day this summer.

Scarborough Spa’s long-standing resident keyboard player Howard Beaumont is returning to entertain music fans for his 32nd summer season which will run between June 11 June to September 11.

His weekly coffee dance will take place on Tuesday between 10.30am-12.30pm in the Spa’s Ocean Room.

Featuring a full programme of ballroom, Latin and popular sequence dancing guests can glide around the dance floor or relax at the table whilst enjoying the music.

Howard will also be returning to the Suncourt on Wednesday at 2.30pm to host his popular afternoon music concerts which will feature an eclectic range of music from toe-tapping showstoppers to light classics.

Howard said: “It’s a great thrill to be returning to the Spa to play in the iconic sun court, I’m looking forward to seeing our regulars and new friends in order to make some more musical memories by the seaside.”

Tickets for all Howard’s Dances and concerts can be purchased on the door but advance tickets are now on sale from the Spa’s box office: 01723 821888 and website at www.scarboroughspa.co.uk