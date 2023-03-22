The summer weekend event will include an array of entertainment, yacht and rowing races, a prize presentation, a spectacular fireworks display, a fun run, Spit and Polish Classic Car Rally, Birds of Prey and much more. Every year Whitby organises a huge event celebrating the beauty of the seaside town and its harbour.

It had its first event more than 180 years ago and has been a huge draw for tourists, visitors and locals alike. The Whitby Regatta is thought to be the oldest sea Regatta on the northeast coast.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 12, Sunday, August 13 and Monday, August 14, 2023. We have included the full itinerary below including when the Lancaster Bomber and Red Arrows planes will be flying over the event and from which part of Whitby you can spot them.

Whitby Regatta. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

When will the Lancaster Bomber and Red Arrows planes fly over Whitby Regatta 2023?

You can view the RAF Battle of Britain Lancaster flying display from East and West Piers and West Cliff.

The plane will be flying on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 with times to be confirmed (TBC).

The goal of the RAF BBMF is to maintain the valuable artefacts of our national heritage to commemorate those who have fought and fallen in the service of this country, to promote the modern day Air Force and to inspire future generations.

The flight operates six Spitfires, two Hurricane Mk 2Cs, a Lancaster as well as a C47 Dakota and two Chipmunk aircrafts (predominantly used for training purposes).

You will also be able to view the RAF Red Arrows Aerobatic display from the East and West Piers and West Cliff.

The display will take place on Saturday, August 12 at approximately 1.30pm.

Full schedule of Whitby Regatta 2023

Friday, August 11

Robinson Cup (Sailing) - Sandsend Bay at 4.30pm

Saturday, August 12

Regatta Tombola - near Bandstand from 9am

Paddy will be out and about throughout the Regatta weekend to bring live reports on ‘This is the Coast’ radio.

Pick a Pen - Captain Cook area from 11am

Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club Rally - at Spa Green from 11am

Rally car display - at Spa Green from 11am

The ‘Amazing’ Captain Kipper - Captain Cook area from 11am

Solar viewing (afternoon) - Royal Crescent Road from 1.30pm to 4.15pm

Whitby Regatta Swim - the Sandsend to Whitby race starts at 1.30

Regatta Sail Past and Lifeboat Launch - the harbour at 3.15pm

Star Party (evening) - West Cliff Pitch and Putt area from 9pm

RAF Battle of Britain Lancaster flypast - viewing from East and West Piers and West Cliff, time TBC

RAF Red Arrows Aerobatic display - viewing from East and West Piers and West Cliff, approx. 1.30pm

Rowing Races - viewing from West Cliff and the Harbour, time TBC

North Yorkshire Birds of Prey - Crescent Gardens, West Cliff, time TBC

Meet Dalek Panther - West Cliff, throughout the weekend

Fun for ‘kids’ of all ages - on West Cliff there will be a Bungee Trampoline, Bouncy Castle and Giant Slide available all weekend all day.

Sunday, August 13

Regatta Tombola - near bandstand from 9am

The Whitby Regatta Fun Run - Crescent Gardens, starts at 10am (entry tickets cost £3)

Tuby’s Vintage Commercial Vehicles display - West Cliff from 10am

Motorcycle and Quad Bike Gymkhana - Beach near Kyber Pass from 10am

Whitby Community Choir - Archery Green from 11am

Whitby Scooter Club rally - Crescent Gardens from 11am

Spit and Polish Classic Car Rally - West Cliff to Spa Green from 11am

Pick a Pen - Captain Cook area, from 11am

Vintage and Post-War Motorcycles - Crescent Gardens from 11am

Solar viewing (afternoon) - Royal Crescent Road from 1.30pm to 4pm

Star Party (evening) - Archery Green from 9pm

RAF Battle of Britain Lancaster flypast - viewing from East and West Piers and West Cliff, time TBC

Rowing Races - viewing from West Cliff and the Harbour, time TBC

North Yorkshire Birds of Prey - Crescent Gardens, West Cliff, time TBC

Meet Dalek Panther - West Cliff, throughout the weekend

Fun for ‘kids’ of all ages - on West Cliff there will be a Bungee Trampoline, Bouncy Castle and Giant Slide available all weekend all day.

Monday, August 14

Regatta Tombola - near bandstand from 9am

Walking Floats and Fancy Dress (assemble) - Market Place at 9.30am

Walking Floats and Fancy Dress (parade) - from 10am

Fun Fair opens - Pier Road and West Pier areas at 10am

The Grand Parade - through the Regatta celebrations from 10am

Fancy Dress Judging and Prize Giving - near Royal Hotel at 10.45am

Rowing Clubs Prize Giving - Abbey Wharf at approximately 7.30pm

Spectacular Fireworks Display - viewing from West Cliff and the West Pier at 9.45pm

Rowing Races - viewing from West Cliff and the Harbour, time TBC

North Yorkshire Birds of Prey - Crescent Gardens, West Cliff, time TBC

Meet Dalek Panther - West Cliff, throughout the weekend

