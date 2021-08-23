MasterChef 2021 Champion, Tom Rhodes and patisserie expert, Benoit Blin, from Bake Off: The Professionals will host live demonstrations at Malton's Food Lovers Festival.

Malton's Food Lovers Festival returns for its 12th instalment this weekend with MasterChef 2021 Champion, Tom Rhodes and patisserie expert, Benoit Blin, from Bake Off: The Professionals with a host of tasty treats - and is free to attend!

The festival, which is one of the UK's biggest free-to-enter food festivals and back by popular demand, will run over three days from the 28th to 30th August.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, Director of Visit Malton, said: “We’re thrilled to be officially given the green light to host the festival this year. We’ve missed the Malton Food Lovers Festival dearly as it really holds pride of place in our calendar!

A host of artisan tasty treats will be available from stallholders at the food festival.

“This August, we’ll be back and better than ever with our biggest festival yet – three days of delicious treats, fantastic entertainment and Yorkshire’s finest chefs and talent. What more could you ask for!”

Hosting a producers’ market with tasty street food from around the world, the festival will feature celebrity chef talks, tastings and demonstrations from the country’s finest culinary talent, live music, and family entertainment.

The Food Lovers Festival can be accessed via trains from Scarborough and York as well as the Festival Park and Ride, which is available at each entrance to Malton from the A64 with a free shuttle bus service to the event.

Cars can park at Wentworth Street and Water Lane Car Park in the town. Both the Park and Ride sites and the town facilities have disabled parking available.

Malton's Food Lovers Festival stallholders in 2019.