New photographic display focuses on how we spent our days off in times gone by

A new display by the Skidby Mill volunteer team has opened this week.

Time off: leisure and diversions in the East Riding’ covers a variety of ways in which local people spent their spare time, both in days gone by and more recently.

Subjects covered include seaside entertainments, cycling, cinemas, local football teams and so-called ‘blood sports’ that are illegal today, like cock fighting.

The exhibition features a variety of items from the Museums Service’s collections, as well as loans from the archive of North Ferriby United football team and images from East Riding Archives.

Said Dr David Marchant, museums registrar with East Riding of Yorkshire Council: “I know the volunteers have particularly enjoyed researching this display, which aims to cover a wide range of topics and which has dug up some fascinating details”.

The display will run until April next year.

Skidby Mill is in Skidby between Beverley and Hull and makes for a lovely day out. You can pick up leaflets detailing walking and cycle routes.

There is also a restaurant on site.

For details of the mill’s opening times, please see on line here or call the mill reception on 01482 848405.