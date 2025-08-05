New theatre show stomps into Whitby starring Europe's largest walking dinosaurs

Dino Tales Jurassic Rescue is coming to Whitby.

A jaw-dropping dinosaur adventure is stomping into Whitby in a thrilling new theatre show, featuring animatronic-style beasts up to 7ft tall.

Roaring into Whitby Pavilion on Sunday August 24, Dino Tales - Jurassic Rescue, is an immersive safari adventure guaranteed to capture the imaginations of children and parents alike.

Packed with interactive activities and some of the largest articulated dinos to ever walk the stage, it’s a thrilling and educational outing, set to an original soundtrack, for children aged four-plus.

Brought to life by The Experiences Group, founder Sam Beech said: “We’re so excited to bring our dinosaurs to the stage in Whitby – this is our first ever theatre tour and it’s been a real game-changer.

Look out for large dinosaurs at the Whitby show!

“Seeing the kids’ faces when a huge T-Rex stomps past is just magic.

"The show is all about fun, adventure and a little bit of dino mayhem – and we can’t wait to share it with local families.”

The live-action, state-of-the-art, dinosaurs include Freya the Dancing Velociraptor, Dylan the Dilophosaurus, Angie the Ankylosaurus, Scar the Spinosaurus and Bruce the mighty T-Rex.

During the show, audience members will come across rangers, dangers and a baby Ankylosaurus missing in the forest who needs help before the Evil Scientist captures her for testing in his lab.

This unforgettable fun-filled family adventure is the must-see children’s theatre show for 2025.

The performance starts at 1.30pm on Sunday, August 24 and tickets are available from £16.

To book please visit www.dinotales.co.uk/buy-tickets/ or call the Whitby Pavilion box office on 01947 824770.