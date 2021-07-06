North Yorkshire Moors Railway steam gala returns - here's what's going on

60163 Tornado at Abbots House, south of Goathland. Picture: John Hunt

During the four-day celebration of steam, visitors will be able to view some famous guest engines including the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust’s 60163 Tornado, and Great Central Railway’s LMS 8F Class 48305 which have both been confirmed for the much-anticipated event, alongside the NYMR’s home fleet of engines.

Visitors can marvel at heritage engines and enjoy a host of exciting events along the 18 miles of breathtaking countryside from Grosmont to Whitby, taking in the world-famous North York Moors National Park along the way.

The Annual Steam Gala Beer Festival also makes a return to Goathland and Levisham stations, with the usual selection of local beers and ales to wet your whistle.

Chris Price, General Manager at NYMR, said: “It will be great to welcome these two icons of steam to the NYMR, with another locomotive to be announced.

"After taking a break in 2020 due to Covid-19, it’s great to have the Steam Gala return - it’s without doubt one of our favourite events and one of the most popular.”