Pumpkin picking, ghost trains and Illuminated Whitby Abbey among best Yorkshire coast events this Halloween half-term

4 . Spooky half-term events

North Yorkshire Water Park have a host of fun activities to do this half term. From laser tag and ziplines, to kayaking and adventure courses, half-term will be bustling with excitement at the park. For added Halloween fun, visitors can book to choose their own pumpkin and carve it at the spookily decorated 'Halloween Hanger'. There will be 2 sessions a day, running from October 25 through till the October 31 at 10am and 2pm. Back by popular demand, there will be a 2.5k lake walk dotted with large and small pumpkins for you to spot and count up along the walk. Photo: submitted