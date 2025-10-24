Pumpkin picking, ghost trains and Illuminated Whitby Abbey among best Yorkshire coast events this Halloween half-term

From pumpkin patches to ghostly walks, spooky train rides and Halloween light shows, the Yorkshire coast is the place to be this half-term.
Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and beyond all have fantastic events to make sure everyone has fun this Halloween.
Check out the events below!
SEA LIFE Scarborough is getting a spook-tacular makeover this October. Ascarium: Tricks & Treats takes place at SEA LIFE Scarborough from October 18 – November 3. Visitors are invited to join Serafina the Sea Witch’s army of Sea Defenders at the Ascarium by following an immersive trail to help her keep her fellow sea creatures safe, and look after the ocean by completing magical challenges throughout the aquarium. Photo: SEALIFE
The stunning Sledmere House in East Yorkshire will be putting on an incredible fireworks display on October 25. Expect an explosive display set to a cinematic soundtrack, accessible low noise display, a crackling bonfire, mouth-watering food stalls, and a selection of fairground rides. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for superheroes and sci-fi characters roaming the grounds — perfect for selfies and surprising encounters throughout the night Photo: Visit East Yorkshire
The Flower Belt in Helmsley will be hosting different activities on October 11, 12, 18, 19 and 25- 30. Visitors can go pumpkin picking and have a stroll through the wild flower gardens. Photo: Canva
North Yorkshire Water Park have a host of fun activities to do this half term. From laser tag and ziplines, to kayaking and adventure courses, half-term will be bustling with excitement at the park. For added Halloween fun, visitors can book to choose their own pumpkin and carve it at the spookily decorated 'Halloween Hanger'. There will be 2 sessions a day, running from October 25 through till the October 31 at 10am and 2pm. Back by popular demand, there will be a 2.5k lake walk dotted with large and small pumpkins for you to spot and count up along the walk. Photo: submitted