Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers food evening set to raise funds for children’s centre

The Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers is organising an international food tasting evening on Saturday, June 8.

The event will take place at St Augustine’s School on Sandybed Lane, with the money raised going towards providing drinking water for a children’s centre in India.

People will hear more from the Rotary Club about its international project in India before guest speaker Clare Marshall, Group Legal Director of Arup, will talk about her career in international development.

There will be a bar selling refreshments but the highlight of the evening will be the opportunity to taste international cuisine after the speaker.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the guest speaker taking to the stage at around 7.15pm for a 30-minute fascinating and entertaining talk.

The children’s centre provides safety and care to the children, who receive education, vocational training and life skills to prepare for the world ahead.

Chair of the international committee, John Walker, said: “The centre is in Uluru in south-east India and provides shelter and a home for over 80 destitute children.

“Without the centre the children would not achieve and would be vulnerable to a life of crime, depravation and for girls, child marriage.

“Whilst it was set up 20 years ago, the centre has no regular supply of water; so our project will bring safe water throughout the year.”

Tickets for the evening are on sale in advance for £16 and available by calling 07825 444540 or emailing venkatesh.udupa@gmail.com.

As seating is limited tickets will not be sold on the door at the event.