RSPCA to create giant dog art installation on Scarborough beach next week

The art installation will take place on August 21, on the south bay of Scarborough from 1:30pm. Photo: RSPCA/Richard Ponter.

Welfare experts from the RSPCA will be offering hot weather advice for Scarborough pet owners during a special sand art display on the beach next week.

The art installation will take place on August 21 on the south bay, from 1:30pm.

Dog owners and animal enthusiasts alike are invited to stop beside the giant artwork as it is being created on the beach, with a chance to meet the RSPCA Scarborough and

District Branch team and RSPCA welfare experts to chat about hot weather advice for pets.

The artwork, showing a giant dog, will be created by West Yorkshire based ‘Sand In Your Eye,’ - a team of artists and sculptors who create artwork with sustainability at their heart.

Carrie Stones, Campaign Manager at the RSPCA, said: “We’re looking forward to chatting with Scarborough’s locals and visiting pet owners to share tips about keeping

our beloved pets cool in hot weather.

“The majority of us pet owners take extra care of their pets already during warm spells, but we can all learn more about the signs of heatstroke and try new tips and tricks to keep our animals as cool and comfortable as possible at home or out and about.

“We’re hoping the eye-catching sand artwork will pique the interest of passers by who are welcome to come over for a chat with our team, which will include our fantastic local RSPCA Scarborough & District branch.

“Of course, as our campaign is about keeping pets cool in hot weather, we hope people will leave their pets at home if the temperatures rise. Even if it’s not bright sunshine, depending on our dog’s age and breed, some can suffer more quickly than others, so we always advise- if in doubt, don’t go out.”

Before the art installation gets underway, the RSPCA’s welfare team will be hosting a free ‘Cool Dog Summer’ workshop at Beeforths Hive in Italian Gardens between 10am-12pm, where pet owners (leaving their dogs at home for the workshop) will learn tips and tricks to keep their pets cool, as well as learn the vital signs of heatstroke in pets so they can be prepared in an emergency. Tickets are limited and available by contacting [email protected].

The artwork carried out by Sand In Your Eye can be accessed via the South Bay to the side of Scarborough Spa.

RSPCA’s tips to plan ahead for the hot weather:

● Consider how much time your dog may be spending inside a vehicle, how you will keep them hydrated, and how you would keep them cool if you were stuck in traffic or break down.

● If appropriate, research trusted local pet sitting businesses so you know you can safely leave your dog at home in the cool, instead of taking them along for a family day out in hot weather.

● Plan #DogsAtDawn and #DogsAtDusk walks to stay safe, and encourage others to walk their dogs during the cooler times of day.

● Sign up for a ‘Cool Dog Summer’ workshop to get savvy ahead of the sizzling weather.

● Start checking out your home for the coolest areas so you can put things in place to leave your dog safely and comfortably when you have to pop out. Avoid conservatories or rooms in direct sunlight.

● Check with your groomer when your dog’s next appointment is (they may be getting booked up) and be sure to discuss the best grooming plan for your dog’s coat type during hot weather.

● Place some extra water bowls in different rooms in the house and in the garden to encourage your dog to stay hydrated.

● Dig out any puzzle feeders or Kong toys that can be used for frozen treats you can make ahead of time and keep in the freezer.

● Get into the habit of checking the upcoming forecast every day and take particular notice of the “feels like” temperature- don’t just look for the sun icon.

● Sign up for heat-health alerts and take extra care during these periods, as the risk of heatstroke significantly increases for both people and dogs.