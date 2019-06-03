Scarborough joins in the Great Get Together in memory of MP Jo Cox

Scarborough Museums Trust is contributing to the Great Get Together next month with a pavement drawing around the theme of friendship.

The weekend of June 21 to 23 will see hundreds of Great Get Together events across the country, all inspired by the late MP Jo Cox.

The Trust is one of several Scarborough community groups including We Are Scarborough and Girl Guiding Scarborough West Division which have teamed up to host the Scarborough event.

The Great Cake Share and Community Art Event will be taking place in The Crescent, Scarborough, on Sunday June 23 from 1pm to 4pm.

The Trust’s learning team will work with families at the event to create a huge chalk drawing on the pathways running through The Crescent gardens, as well as craft workshops.

The Trust's learning manager Ruth Yoxon said: “We’re really pleased to be able to contribute to this event, which is all about bringing communities together.

“We’d love to see as many people as possible joining forces to create a huge – but very temporary – artwork that demonstrates what we can do if we work together.”

One of the key principles of the Great Get Together is to demonstrate that we have more in common than that which divides us.

For that reason, those attending the event are being asked to bring a cake to share. The organisers would particularly encourage people to bring cakes that have meaning for them, whether that be something as simple as it being a childhood favourite or a traditional family recipe which has been handed down the generations.

The sharing of cake will facilitate meeting new people and the sharing of their cake stories.

Tony Quinn, North Yorkshire County Council’s community cohesion worker, who is helping to organise The Great Cake Picnic, says: “Sometimes there’s a temptation to emphasise our differences and that can bring about division. Most of us have more in common than we think and one of those things is the love of cake, so what better way of bringing our community together than through sharing cake.”

The event is for all ages and free of charge. There will be soft drinks available and games for all the family. If the weather is bad, the event will take place in Scarborough’s Market Hall.