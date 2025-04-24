Scarborough Library to hold VE Day event full of memories and music
This event, held on May 8, will honour and share their stories with fellow residents and families of some of the people who are no longer with us.
It will be a wonderful opportunity to come together, reflect, and celebrate the courage and triumphs of the past.
From 11:00am-12:30pm, memories of Scarborough's Seaside will be shared by the Animated Objects team. This will be an informal drop in activity exploring people’s memories of the town and taking a look at some of the iconic venues and attractions of yesteryear.
There will be the chance to see vintage footage of the Yorkshire seaside, along with images of some of the iconic venues and attractions from Scarborough’s past.
From 1:30-2:30pm, the library team will be welcoming people to look back on memories and stories relating to how VE Day was marked in Scarborough back in 1945 on the day.
At 3pm, there will also be music and imagery from the 40s in Yorkshire and a live performance by the Scarborough Wellbeing Choir, as well as tea and scones.
Visitors will have the chance to share their stories, fill in a postcard and mark their memories on a map of the town as a record of this historic occasion. Visit https://www.facebook.com/ScarboroughLibrary for more information.
