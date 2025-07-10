Scarborough Library to launch annual Summer Reading Challenge with exciting free events for all

From left, Dara, Ayda and Teddy with Summer Reading Challenge leaflets and stickers.

Scarborough Library is preparing for a summer packed with free activities, workshops and adventures as part of the annual Summer Reading Challenge, which launches this Saturday, July 12.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children aged four to 11 are invited to take part in this year’s nature-themed challenge, titled "Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors."

The challenge encourages young people to read six library books over the summer holidays. Participants will earn stickers, prizes, medals, and even free swim vouchers from Active North Yorkshire upon completion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme, run by The Reading Agency in partnership with local libraries, aims to inspire children to explore the natural world through books, featuring magical creatures, vibrant plants, and enchanting landscapes illustrated by award-winning artist Dapo Adeola. With a focus on mental wellbeing and the joy of reading, the campaign is supported by volunteers aged 13 to 24 and is expected to reach hundreds of thousands of children nationwide.

From left, Rita, Sharon and Lotan from Bentham Community Primary School, showing off the Story Garden Summer Reading Challenge banner.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Over the summer, our libraries will once again be a haven for reading. The county is the perfect place for this year’s nature-themed challenge as we will be celebrating its unique landscape.

“This year’s green theme aims to inspire a passion for the outside world, building a confidence in reading and promoting mental wellbeing.

“By taking part in the challenge, it allows parents and carers to support children to read for pleasure throughout the summer holidays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The library will celebrate the launch of the Summer Reading Challenge with a special event featuring seed planting and plant pot decorating with Darren from GROW Scarborough, plus face painting from 1pm to 3pm. Throughout the summer, the library will also host its regular free activities including LEGO Club, Card Craft Group, Knit & Natter, Digital Café, and NHS Breastfeeding Support.

The library’s calendar features exciting events such as the Library Theatre 70th Anniversary exhibition and a free talk, as well as the thought-provoking "Ekaabo – Welcome to Lagos" photography exhibition by Nigerian artist Bolaji Alonge, running throughout July.

Elsewhere in the county, nature-themed activities will extend into local parks such as South Cliff and Peasholm Park, with book-themed trails and outdoor events organised by the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks. Workshops, craft sessions, and nature walks are planned for libraries including Whitby, Filey, Malton, and Scarborough as part of the River Esk Connect project.

Children can also enter a nature-themed photography competition, with winning entries turned into limited-edition library cards, and those who read books from a special list curated by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust will receive a Wildlife Watch magazine and sticker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 250 events county-wide, North Yorkshire’s libraries are offering something for everyone this summer. The challenge runs until September 6.