The station will be hosting an Open Day Weekend on Saturday 20 July 20 (11am to 4pm) and Sunday July 2021 (12pm to 4pm). Photo: Richard Ponter

This Saturday and Sunday, Scarborough volunteer lifeboat crew and fundraisers will be welcoming the public to the special 2024 Lifeboat Weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many years, Scarborough lifeboat station has welcomed the public to the station for a day in July to celebrate their open day (formerly known as flag day).

In what is the RNLI 200th anniversary, the station will be hosting an Open Day Weekend on Saturday July 20 from 11am to 4pm and Sunday July 21 noon until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During these times the station at Foreshore Road will be open to the public. People will be able to meet the hard-working volunteer crew and visits team , as well as getting aa tour around the station, boats and equipment.

The Lifeboat Guild will be running a raffle and tombola, alongside several fun activities for visitors to take part. In addition to this, the water safety team and swim safe team will also be available for advice.

Will Watts, RNLI Scarborough voluntary crew and Community Manager, said: 'We are thrilled to bring back our Flag Day celebration this year especially with this being the RNLI 200th Anniversary.

"Usually we pack as much as we can into one day, but this year we’re extending it over the weekend, It's a fantastic opportunity to connect with both visitors and locals while raising essential funds for our station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The RNLI Scarborough team is eager to showcase our work and engage with our supportive community during this special event.”

Flag Day is a key annual community event that supports the lifeboat station's life-saving work. All proceeds from the day will contribute to maintaining the vital search and rescue service and ensuring the safety of coastal communities.

Entrance to Flag Day 2024 is free and no registration is required.