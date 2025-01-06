Scarborough SEA LIFE centre introduces limited time half-price offer for local residents

Checking the jellyfish tank

For a limited time, residents of Scarborough can get face-to-fin with over 5000 mesmerising sea creatures for half price.

Those living in Scarborough and the surrounding areas with a YO, DL, or TS postcode can save money on fin-tastic days out, and discover some of the most unique creatures in the ocean.

From today (Monday January 6) until Friday February 14 residents can pre-book their half-price tickets for visits up until April 6, giving them plenty of time to make the most of the turtley awesome saving on Winter and Spring days out.

As part of this exclusive offer, guests can meet Humboldt penguins and Asian Short Clawed Otters, follow the journey of injured seals through their rescue at Yorkshire’s only Seal Hospital, and explore a world of curious critters in the Rainforest Adventure zone!

Tropical reef fish add colour to their exhibit

With over 5,000 mesmerising creatures to meet and discover at SEA LIFE centres, there’s so much to learn and see.

To take advantage of SEA LIFE’s Residents Sale, head to www.visitsealife.com/uk/residents-sale for more information and to book tickets online.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

The 50% discount is applicable to up to five full tickets

Offer is strictly only available to customers who live in the relevant postcode area. The lead visitor within each booking party will need to present a valid photo ID and proof of address upon entry, failure to comply will result in denied entry for the entire party.

Online booking only.

Offer is applicable to visits between January 6 and April 6 2025, excluding February 17 and 23.

General terms and conditions for the attractions included apply.

Children must be accompanied by an adult

All children under 2 must be booked and have a valid ticket (free of charge)

Offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers or discounts and cannot be exchanged for any credit or monetary value.

Merlin Entertainments Ltd reserves the right to withdraw this offer at any time without notice.