Competitors at a Race for Life event. (Credit: Race for Life, Cancer Research UK)

The event takes place this Wednesday, and there’s still time to register.

The event will start at the Sealife Centre, next to Scalby Mills and is open to people of all ages and abilities.

There will be two races - a 5K event and a 3K event - and these will begin at 4.30pm and 5.15pm, respectively. You can register hereRace for Life is a fundraising event by Cancer Research UK. Races take place nationally and proceeds from the events go towards helping scientists beat cancer.

Siobhan Byrne, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for North Yorkshire, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across the region to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, which has been in partnership with Tesco for 20 years, is an inspiring series of 3K, 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids event which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. Money raised funds world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer - including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Siobhan added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting. The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance. It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. That’s why we need as many people as possible across North Yorkshire to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary to help beat cancer.