Singer-songwriter James Arthur to perform gig at Bridlington Spa In July

James Arthur is the latest name confirmed to be playing at Bridlington Spa this year with a headline show on Thursday, July 28.

Since winning the X Factor back in 2012 James Arthur has sold more than 30 million records via three albums. The second, 2016’s Back from The Edge, a Number One, the others (James Arthur, 2013; YOU, 2019) were platinum and gold sellers respectively.

His single Train Wreck, a second album deep cut, now four years on from its release, continues to be a TikTok viral phenom with more than 310 million streams.

James Arthur follows the recent announcements that Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, The Kooks, McFly, The Enemy and Gabrielle will play at Bridlington Spa this year.

James Arthur at Bridlington Spa on Thu 28 July 2022. Tickets are now on sale to Bridlington Spa Membership holders.