Strictly winner Jill Halfpenny on her way to Sci-fi Scarborough

Jill Halfpenny

Jill is starring in the BBC One drama Dark Money alongside Babou Ceesay. She can also be seen in Matt Berry's unhinged Victorian comedy series Year of the Rabbit on Channel 4.

Jill will also shortly guest star in the upcoming series of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's dark comedy Inside No 9 for BBC Two which will follow her return to Williams' Brothers ITV drama Liar.

Jill's most recent theatre work saw her leading as the chaotic and traumatised character of Rachel in Rachel Wagstaffe's new stage adaptation of Paula Hawkins' psychological thriller The Girl on The Train at the West Yorkshire Playhouse.

The actress also appeared on stage in Alan Ayckbourn’s Way Upstream at Chichester Festival Theatre. She gave an Olivier Award-winning performance as Paulette in the original West End production of Legally Blonde alongside Sheridan Smith.

