Successful singer-songwriter Gabrielle will play at Bridlington Spa in August

Gabrielle is the latest big name to be confirmed at Bridlington Spa.

Gabrielle joins McFly and The Enemy as the latest big name to be confirmed for this summer with more acts to be announced in the next few weeks.

Through the first chapter of her career from her emergence in 1993 through to 2007, Gabrielle was a constant presence in the UK charts.

She landed two number 1 singles, a further eight Top 10 hits and five Top 10 albums, including the number 1 hit Rise.

Some of Gabrielle’s extensive list of hit singles include Dreams, Rise, Give Me a Little More Time, If You Ever, Out of Reach & Sunshine.

A spokesman said: “Gabrielle has spent a combined total of over four years on the Top 40 of the Official Album and Singles Charts, exceeding five million sales in the process. In addition, she was part of the BBC’s all-star version of Lou Reed’s Perfect Day.