The 116th Farndale Show is set to return to the North York Moors this month

The Farndale Show is set to take place on August 25.

The annual Farndale Show, a traditional dales country show in a spectacular setting surrounded by the North York Moors, is set to take place in August.

The Farndale Show will take place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25, at the Showfield in the hamlet of Church Houses, Farndale.

The agricultural, horticultural and industrial show promises a fantastic programme of events. This year’s special attractions include The Tailwaggers Dog Display Team and Madame Zucchini, a children’s’ “Veg Based” entertainer. Following a success last year “Yorkshire TV Vet” Peter Wright has been invited again as Pet Dog Judge for 2025.

Alongside these will be The Commondale Wool Spinners, Moorside Alpacas, and our popular Ryedale Tug-o-war competition and Hobby Horse Racing. Entertainment will be provided by the Bilsdale Silver Band and the Jelly Roll Jazz Band.

A number of amazing agricultural exhibits will be on display, including: sheep, goats, cattle and vintage machines. Visitors can cross over the small stream to find the Equestrian arena and a wide variety of trade stands including Artisan food stalls.

Adjacent to the showfield, visitors will find the tranquil haven of St Mary’s Church where there will be a display of flowers, also nearby is the Feversham Arms Inn which will be open all day for food and drink.

The famous Farndale Calendar will be launched at the show which raises money for Farndale Village Hall

There will be Wi-Fi available on the show field for payments only, but it is advised that visitors bring cash as well.

Entry prices are:

Adults: £7

Children: £5

Under 5’s: Free

Visit http://farndaleshow.org.uk/ or https://www.facebook.com/farndaleshow for more information.