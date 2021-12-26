The Enemy announce Bridlington Spa concert datein September next year

The Enemy will perform at Bridlington Spa on Tuesday, September 27.

In 2007, The Enemy emerged from their working class roots in Coventry to become one of the biggest new bands around.

Their debut album went straight to number 1 and would later be certified Platinum in recognition of over 300,000 sales.

The trio would ultimately land another two top 10 albums, two top 10 singles and three major awards, as well as performances with legends such as Stereophonics.

Frontman Tom Clarke visited Bridlington Spa in November for a look at the venue. He said “Recently I visited an outstanding venue in Bridlington. What makes the place special isn’t the seafront location or the millions which have been invested into outfitting the place, for me it’s the people who work there that want me and the band to come and play.

“You can buy fancy sound systems and plush interiors, but people who are good at what they do and excited about doing it are a special thing. We can’t wait to come and put on a show in Bridlington.”